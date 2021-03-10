Graham M. Wileman

January 7, 2021 - March 7, 2021
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---Graham Michael Wileman, 2 months old, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at American Family Children's Hospital, Madison in his parents' loving arms. He was born at Meriter Hospital, Madison on January 7, 2021, the son of Tierney and Travis Wileman. Graham was very unique, not only to his family, but also his amazing NICU care team. In his all too-brief time here on earth, he taught us so much. The strongest little warrior with such a big story. Making sure to keep everyone on their toes, he proved he fought the toughest fight. He is GRAHAM STRONG.
Graham is survived by his parents, Tierney and Travis Wileman; 2 brothers; Lane and Bence; maternal grandparents; John Stapelmann and Dawn Stapelmann; paternal grandparents; Kurt and Marianne Wileman; maternal great grandmother, Mary Ann Clark; paternal great grandparents: Michael McGuire and James and Bette Wileman; aunts and uncles: Dayle (Eric Pook) Stapelmann, Ralyn (Wesley) Bunts, Karly (Kyle Tyrer) Stapelmann, Traci (Andrew) Eliszewski, and Tori (Austin) Mades; and several amazing cousins, great aunts and uncles and extended family. He was preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents; David Clark and Robert and Beverly Stapelmann; and paternal great grandmother, Marianne McGuire.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. A Private Service will be held on Friday with Rev. Erik Jelinek officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Graham Strong at Blackhawk Community Credit Union (PO BOX 5366 Janesville WI 53547). All proceeds will be benefitting the families in the NICU at American Family Children's Hospital. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com