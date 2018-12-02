January 25, 1970 - November 28, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Graham Erik Smith, age 48, of Janesville died unexpectedly following a brain aneursym on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison but fortunately he was a registered organ donor, so his legacy will live on through his donations to others. Graham was born in Janesville on January 25, 1970, the son of Graham L. and Jacqueline (Perry) Smith. He graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1988. He graduated from the Scottsdale Culinary Institute in Scottsdale, AZ, and was proud to have started his career at the Biltmore in Scottsdale. He was employed by the Grand Geneva and Sheraton through the Marcus Corp., SSM Health-Janesville and by Edgerton Hospital as executive chef. He was currently the Director of Food and Beverage at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Graham was extremely hard working, and had an incredible work ethic. He was known for his funny, weird sense of humor. He loved sports, music, being outdoors and riding his bike. He also enjoyed being involved in chef competition, and mentoring culinary students. Graham was also a long-time volunteer for the Taste of the NFL, a charity event benefiting the food banks in the Super Bowl cities. He liked spending time with friends spoiling them with his delicious food.
Graham married his high school sweetheart, Kelly Jean McGary, on October 2, 1998 and they just celebrated their 20th anniversary. From the marriage, there are two beautiful children, Gradyn and Kuen, whom Graham enjoyed watching in whatever activities they were involved in. They survive along with his father, Graham L. Smith; his mother, Jacqueline Wood; his siblings: Kellie Kimura, Kimberly Smith, Nathanial (Amber) Smith, Samantha (Seth) Bolden, Karen Smith; four nephews; his mother-in-law, Valerie McGary; his brother-in-law, Shane (Blaine) McGary. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Regina and Art Perry, Glen and Dorothy Smith; and his father-in-law, William McGary.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville on Monday, December 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. Father Jim Leeser will preside. Visitation will be at St. William Catholic Church on Sunday, December 2nd from 2 to 6 p.m. and on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. The family would appreciate donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Donate Life Wisconsin. You can register to be an organ donor by visiting donatelife.net. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
