June 2, 2004 - May 25, 2019

Poplar Grove, IL -- Grace Victoria Alizabeth Gordon, 14, of Poplar Grove, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI. She was born June 2, 2004 in Madison, WI, the daughter of Jonathan Gordon and Nichole Norman. Grace was an artist, reader, writer, and lover of music. She was a freshman at Clinton High School, Clinton, WI. Grace was a member of student council, yearbook staff, art club and proud recipient of the 2018 Peer Mentor of the year. Grace had a joy for life and she lived it to the fullest. She was full of compassion and hugs, and was a friend to everyone she met. Grace enjoyed competition dance, ballet, hip hop, jazz and production. She loved crocheting, sewing, crafts, baking, cooking and binge watching T.V. She was also member of Scouting BSA and the Pluto Fan Club. Grace's final gift to others was as an organ donor.

Survivors include her mother, Nichole (Steven) Erickson of Poplar Grove, IL; father, Jonathan (Jennifer) Gordon of Janesville, WI; twin brother, Mason Gordon; step brother and step sister, Gavin Ciseski and Gillyan Ciseski; grandparents, Gretta Norman of Beloit, WI, Paula Flaherty of Janesville, and Robert (Sandi) Gordon of Georgetown, TX; aunts and uncles, Dawn (Kevin) Zaemisch, Leann (Scott) Peart, Matthew (Jill) Norman, Erin (Scott) Theriault, Melissa (Matt) Swick, and Daniel (Jennifer) Erickson; great aunts and great uncles; cousins, Drexel, Madex, Natalie, Jacob, Arwen, Nathan, Noelle, Nora, Lexy, Maya, Gabi, Gwenivere, Caleb and Ella; beloved pets, Short Round, Junior, Kitty, Angel, Jax, Murdy, Emma, Jimmy, Moe and Wrigley; and many, many friends. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Victor Norman, Ronald and Linda Erickson; godfather and dear uncle, Mike Coyle; and her beloved dogs, Indy Jones, Alex and Oliver.

A memorial service for Grace will be 12 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 in Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Milt Thompson officiating. Memorial visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given in her name to her twin brother, Mason, for his future education and goals. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

Remember to always Smile, Sparkle, Shine, and be Snazzy.