Janesville, WI - Grace L. Miller, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Cedar Crest Assisted Living. She was born in Hinsdale, IL on November 29, 1925, the daughter of Arthur and Grace Droegemueller. She attended Cornell College, where she earned her B.A. in economics/business. Grace married Charles A. Miller on August 19, 1947. They moved to Janesville in 1958 where they raised their 4 children. They shared 34 years together before Chuck's passing on October 12, 1981. Grace was active at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, serving on numerous committees and teaching Sunday school. She was very involved with the Stateline Literacy Program, a program designed to teach adults to read, and was a trainer of tutors for the organization. Grace was also an active member of P.E.O. and served as the state president in 1972.
Grace is survived by her 4 children: Steven (Susan) Miller, Carol (Andy) Weberpal, Edwin Miller, and Charlie (Tari) Miller; 10 grandchildren: Dr. Jennifer (Chris) George, Peter (Jennifer) Miller, Becky Brandenburg, Eric (Ashlee) Stener, Edwin (Rachel) Miller, David (Noel) Miller, Sarah (James) Paulus, Annie (Kris) Corbin, Charlie Miller, and Andy (Hannah) Miller; 9 great grandchildren: Thomas Miller, Anthony and Andrew George, Cayden Brandenburg, Zach and Eli Paulus, Jordan Miller, Henry Miller, and Colton Stener; and many other family and friends. Grace was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her first 2 great granddaughters in October. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter in law, Beverly Miller; and siblings: Robert Droegemueller, Edwin Droegemueller, and Doris Middaugh.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A reception will follow the service at the Schneider Funeral Home Life Celebration Center. Memorial donations are preferred to Mount Zion United Methodist Church, PEO, or to the Cedar Crest Foundation. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Special thanks to the staff at Cedar Crest Assisted Living for all of the loving care given to Grace.
