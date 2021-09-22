Grace J. (Cooley) Rowin

Edgerton, WI - Grace J. Rowin, age 91, of Edgerton, died on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at home. She was born in Mundelein, IL on November 12, 1929, the daughter of Raymond and Esther (Mueller) Cooley. She was valedictorian of her graduating class at Whitewater High School and attended Nursing School in Racine, later attaining her BS Degree in Nursing from Milton College. She married Vernon Rowin on May 7, 1955, and he preceded her in death on October 23, 1983. She worked for Edgerton Hospital for 45 years until her retirement in 1994. Grace was a volunteer at Edgerton Hospital and Edgerton Community Outreach in retirement up until COVID in 2020. She had also sold Avon for many years. She loved her family, going to the family cabin in Clark County on Mead Lake, where she enjoyed fishing for crappies. She sang in the church choir and also with Choral Union. She was a member of Fulton Church.
Grace is survived by her 3 children: Dale Rowin of Cambridge, Dawn (Phil) Stock of Ft. Atkinson and Dorene (Jim) Thill of Milton; 7 grandchildren: Dave Thill, Cassie (John Gifford) Thill, Jimmy Thill, Joseph (Kayle Scoville) Thill, Matthew Thill, Danny Stock and Dalelyn Stock; 2 great grandchildren; Addilyn Gifford and Evelyn Thill; sister, Hope Beach of Maryland; sister-in-law, Shirley Cooley of Ft. Atkinson; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; son, Daniel Rowin; 3 brothers: Wesley, Dwight and John Cooley; and 2 sisters; Faith Gingrich and Ruth Slaats.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at FULTON CHURCH with Rev. Zach Casper officiating. Burial will be at Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Grace Rowin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
