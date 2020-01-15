October 25, 1928 - January 12, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Grace A. Terry, age 91, of Janesville, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. A life-long Janesville area resident, she was born on October 25, 1928, the daughter of Thomas and Bernice (Carver) Kane. She married Harry J. Churchill who preceded her in death September 4, 1970. Grace married Kenneth Terry on April 27, 1974. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Terry; children: Scott (Judy) Churchill, Tom (Patti) Churchill, Randy (Terri) Churchill, Jeff (Barb) Terry, Dan (Lori) Terry, Tim (Cathy) Terry, Curt (Barb) Terry, and Rob (Lori) Terry; grandchildren: Kyell Churchill, Laurie (Dave) Makowski, Tony Riske, Timmy Churchill, Jennifer (John) Tillotson, Erica (Aaron) Smith, Brandon Vivian, Heather Swanson, Katie (Paul) Hauser, Brad Terry, Danielle Terry, Andy (Shannon) Terry, Chris Terry, Becky (Phil) Boylan, Ben Terry, Justin Terry, Jake (Nicole) Thill, Stephanie Thill, Nathan Terry, and Megan Terry; great-grandchildren: Gavin, Kyell Jr., Victoria, Savannah, Raelyn, Ronan, Remi, Riley, Kilah, Brandon, Macee, Vaeh, Bennett, Grady, Kenna, Etahn, Evan, Emma, Davis, Dayne, Gage, Logan, and Ella; and her brother, David (Rosemary) Kane. In addition to her parents and her first husband, Harry Churchill, Grace was preceded in death by her son, Harry Churchill; her daughter-in-law, Linda Churchill; and her grandson, Pat Terry.

Funeral services are at Noon, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 3414 Woodhall Drive, Janesville. Rev. Tom De Witt will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cedar Crest Employee Fund. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

A special thank you to the staff of Milton Senior Living, Cedar Crest and SSM St. Mary's Janesville Hospital for the wonderful care Grace received.