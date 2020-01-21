June 29, 1927 - January 18, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Gordon Nelson, age 92, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital Janesville. He was born in Whitehall, WI on June 29, 1927, the son of Goodwin and Agnes (Strand) Nelson. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Gordon married Dorothy Honisch Wegner on May 21, 1976, in Milton. He retired from General Motors in October of 1989. He was a member of UAW 95 retirees. Gordon loved hunting and fishing, and traveled to Canada to fish over 50 times, 26 of those times with his wife. He hunted Elk in Idaho for 14 years. He traveled to 36 countries, and was an avid gardener. He especially loved spending time fishing with his grandchildren.

Gordon is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; stepchildren, Debra (Rick) Yttri, and Ronald (Shelby) Wegner; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Roger (Lola) Nelson; sister, Betty Simenson; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Richard Wegner; brother, Wayne Nelson; and sister, Joyce Joten.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com