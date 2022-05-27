Chicago, IL - Gordon M. Hanson, age 90, formerly of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Symphony Lincoln Park, Chicago. He was born in Janesville on May 14, 1932, the son of Merle and Elizabeth (Capelle) Hanson. He graduated from Janesville High School. Gordon loved his time with friends, enjoying a martini or a glass of wine and dinner (with ice cream for dessert!). His infectious laugh and warm personality led him to be given the honorary title of the "Mayor of Streeterville." In earlier years, he was an avid walker, relishing the architecture and beauty of the Chicago cityscape. He appreciated antiques and had an eye for art and décor. Gordon had been a member of the Church of the Ascension, and lived an active spiritual life. He was a cherished son, brother and uncle, and a beloved friend. He will be sorely missed.
Gordon is survived by his niece and nephews: Tony (Nancy) Lukas, Heidi (Charlie Grode) Lukas,
Michael (Holly) Hanson, Todd (Maureen) Hanson, Andrew (Amanda) Hanson; great nieces and nephews: Nate (Amanda) Lukas, Adam Lukas, Jack Hanson, Luke Hanson, Sophia Hanson, Laura Hanson, Abigail Hanson,
Eleanor Hanson, Matthew Hanson, Andrew "Junior" Hanson; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Calvin Hanson and Juliette (Joseph) Branks.
A private graveside service will be held at OAK HILL CEMETERY. Memorials are preferred to Chicago Architecture Foundation. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
