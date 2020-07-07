May 16, 1923 - July 4, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Gordon L. Jorgensen, age 97, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Milton Senior Living. He was born in Evansville on May 16, 1923, the son of Ernest and Marie (Jorgensen) Jorgensen. He was a great athlete in high school, earning the American Legion Medal, and he earned the Rock Valley Championship scoring title in basketball. After graduating from Evansville High School, he worked in California. Gordon went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during WWII from 1942 to 1947, serving as an AMM 1st class and as the flight engineer for the 109th Squadron. After the service he began working for Fisher Body in 1947, he retired from General Motors in 1986. He and his wife, Ruth, enjoyed taking Sunday drives, playing bingo, and trying new restaurants. Gordon enjoyed playing golf, telling jokes, and traveling to Florida for summer vacations. He often spoke about his trip with the Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
Gordon is survived by three daughters from his first marriage: Sharan Herr, Ardice (Bernarr) Aurit, and Renette (Carl) Hauri; two daughters from his second marriage, Lori (Curtis) Wells and Darla (Roger) Vale; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; son-in-law, Don Herr; and sister and brother-in-law, Erna and Howard Grefsheim.
A private graveside service and burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. Memorial contributions are preferred to Badger Honor Flight. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Gordon's family wishes to thank Mercyhealth Hospice and Milton Senior Living, for their care of him.