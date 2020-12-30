June 2, 1934 - December 28, 2020
Janesville, WI - Gordon K. Trendt, age 86, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at home. He was born in Janesville on June 2, 1934, the son of Arthur and Marie Trendt. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1952, and from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater in 1957. Gordon served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 as a Chaplain's assistant. He taught middle school in Platteville for a short time before beginning work for social security in the suburban Chicago area during which time, he became a branch manager. After retiring from his federal government job, he did clerical work both in the suburbs and later in Janesville after he moved back to the area. As a child, Gordon learned to play piano and organ, skills which he would use in service to our Lord for many years in various local churches.
Gordon is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Georgiana; step children, Amanda Leisle and Gregory Pleshar; grandchildren, Ben and Sean Leisle; 3 nephews and 1 niece, Tim Trendt, Mike Stratton, David Stratton, and Lisa Zahn; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lee Trendt, and sister, Lois Stratton.
No services will be held at this time. If you wish to, please make a donation in Gordon's name to the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society. They provided him with his dearly loved cat, Tiggy. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Thank you to the Angels at Mercy Hospital and Agrace Hospice who took care of Gordon. A very special thank you to Amy June who went above and beyond caring for Gordon during his last days.