June 23, 1926 - June 7, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Gordon J. LaChance, age 92, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. Gordon was born on June 23, 1926 in Madison, WI, the son of James and Louise (Raasch) LaChance. He graduated from high school in Palmyra, WI, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946, where he was a construction mechanic in the Seabees. Gordon married MaryAnn Zajicek on February 11, 1950. He was employed by the Janesville Gazette for 42 years. He was an active member of St. William Catholic Church where he sang in the choir and served as an usher for many years. Gordon was known as a consummate gentleman, who was a strong believer in his faith, and always tried to instill in his family the importance of doing the right thing. He enjoyed being a long-time member of the Janesville Barbershop Chorus. He was also a long-time member of American Legion Post #205 and Janesville Moose Lodge #197, where he was outstanding at playing horseshoes. Gordon enjoyed playing golf, and was still walking the golf course when he was 90 years old as he would never ride the course in a golf cart.

Survivors include five sons: Gordon (Charlene), Joseph (Holly), John (Pam Draves), William (Kim) all of Janesville, and Jim (Kathy) of St. Louis, MO; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Gene (Nancy) of Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, MaryAnn LaChance on January 1, 2014; his parents; and two brothers, James (Dottie) and William (Joyce).

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. William Catholic Church, 456 N. Arch Street Janesville. Father Jim Leeser will preside. Visitation will be at the Church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial with military graveside rites will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the LaChance family.

