Gordon Hanson

April 13, 1947 - January 14, 2023

Montello, WI - Gordon R. Hanson, age 75 of Montello passed away at his home on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Gordon was born in Stoughton to Gordon and Clara (Roum) Hanson on April 13, 1947. He graduated from Deerfield High School and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. Gordon worked for SSI Technologies and moved to Montello in 1999. Gordon was an avid fisherman and always enjoyed a good game of cards. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers and will be remembered by his friends and family for his generosity, strong work ethic, great sense of humor and his warm heart.