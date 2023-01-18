Montello, WI - Gordon R. Hanson, age 75 of Montello passed away at his home on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Gordon was born in Stoughton to Gordon and Clara (Roum) Hanson on April 13, 1947. He graduated from Deerfield High School and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. Gordon worked for SSI Technologies and moved to Montello in 1999. Gordon was an avid fisherman and always enjoyed a good game of cards. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers and will be remembered by his friends and family for his generosity, strong work ethic, great sense of humor and his warm heart.
Gordon is survived by his four children: Gordon III (Natt) of Casper, WY, Lisa (Page) Hudson of Rapid City, SD, Gavin of Kansas City, MO and Ross (fiancé, Shawna Brueggeman) of Janesville. He is also survived by four grandsons: Noah Hanson, Joel Sober, Drew Sober and Kane Linaman as well as four granddaughters: Lauren Hanson, Keanna Hanson, Ava Hudson, Emily (Nick) Naumoff and great-grandson, Walker Naumoff. Gordon is further survived by his best friends: Ellen Chelstrom, and Todd and Raina Hackett.
Gordon is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Ruby Hanson and Marjorie Kreuger.
A memorial service for Gordon Hanson will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Crawford Funeral Home in Montello. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until the hour of service. Pastor Mike Vargo will officiate and full military honors by American Legion Post #351 of Montello will immediately follow the service. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Hanson family.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com
