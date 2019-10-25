Gordon "Gordy" Morris

February 8, 1933 - October 23, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Gordon J. "Gordy" Morris, age 86, of Edgerton, passed away on Wednesday, October. 23, 2019 at the Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. He was born in Madison on February 8, 1933, the son of the late Gordon and Clara (Olson) Morris. Gordon graduated from Madison East High School in 1952 where he was a 12-letter athlete. He served his country in Korea with the U.S. Army from 1952-1955 during the Korean War. Upon his discharge from the armed forces, he went on to receive his Associates degree from Madison Business College. Gordon married Joyce E. Schadewaldt on June 3, 1961 in Brodhead, and worked at Fairbanks Morse in Beloit. After settling in Edgerton, he worked as an insurance agent for Met Life for 20 years, Grams Insurance for 6 years and later at Pierson Products in Janesville, until his retirement in 2000. Gordon had a great love of sports, whether it was watching the Packers or Badgers, or playing softball in the Edgerton over 30 league until he was 62 years old. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family in the Wisconsin "Northwoods." He was active in the Edgerton Community with Rotary, Jaycees and the Edgerton Congregational United Church of Christ. Gordon had the gift of gab and loved to laugh! His motto through life was "If you're not having fun, what's the point!"

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joyce; two sons, David (Patti Farrington) Morris of West Allis, and Bruce (Vicki) Morris of Edgerton; a step granddaughter, Alyssa (Wilton) Anderson; and step great-grandson, Oliver; sister-in-law, Jeanette Walton; brother-in-law, Kurt Schadewaldt Jr.; as well as nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Kurt and Viola Schadewaldt; and brother-in-law, Claude Walton, Jr.

Memorial services will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2109 at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Rev. Lori Powell will preside and private burial will be Monday in Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Memorials in Gordon's name can be made to either the Edgerton Congregational United Church of Christ or to the Edgerton Hospital Foundation. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com