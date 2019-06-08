July 31, 1927 - June 6, 2019

Rural Delavan, WI -- Gordon Heye Folkers, 91, of Rural Delavan died at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Gordy was born July 31, 1927, in Richmond Twsp., WI, the son of Edward Heye Folkers and Elenora Quass. He married Doris Marie Schoenbeck on August 14, 1954, in Walworth Co, WI. Gordon farmed all his life and was a master gardener with a garden to behold. He loved the Walworth County Fair, especially the Harness Races.

He is survived by his two sons, Greg H. (Sue) Folkers of Darien, and Brian Folkers of Delavan; his sister-in-law, Grace Schoenbeck of Elkhorn; three grandchildren: Jennifer, Amber and Cody; and three great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Ella and Alexa. He was also predeceased wife, Doris; and one grandchild, Nicole Folkers.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Betzer Funeral Home in Delavan. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday.