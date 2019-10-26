March 28, 1929 - October 24, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Gordon E. Burki, 90, of Janesville, WI, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 in St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville, WI. He was born on March 28, 1929 in the Township of Exeter, WI, the son of Gottfried "Fred" and Gertrude (Eichelkraut) Burki. Gordon was a 1948 graduate of Madison East High School, Madison, WI. He married Marlene Garde on September 7, 1950. She predeceased him on November 11, 1983. Gordon was employed by Beloit Corporation for 41 years, retiring in 1991. He was proud of his Swiss Heritage. Gordon had a lively sense of humor. He was a true renaissance man who loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, woodworking, knitting, and many other hobbies and interests. He enjoyed making furniture for his cottage in Woodruff, cooking, drinking brandy old fashioneds and going out for fish on Friday night. He was a Green Bay Packer, Wisconsin Badger and Milwaukee Brewers fan.

Survivors include his children: Steven (Janet) Burki, Kevin (Carol) Burki both of Beloit, WI, Brian (Joan) Burki of Orfordville, WI, and Michelle (Bernie) Esch of Stoughton, WI; grandchildren, Eric (Kathryn) Burki of North Carolina, Brianne (Darrel) Dobkowski of New Jersey, Kelly Burki, Sherri (Jimmy) Forrest, Jenifer (Dale) Merritt, Maegen Burki all of Beloit, WI, Jennifer (Davis) Wallace of Janesville, Joshua (Amy) Bauling of Brodhead, WI, Wendi (Scott Strutt) Bauling of Cross Plains, WI, Ally Esch, DO of Milwaukee, WI, Ethan Esch of Pike, CA, and Sam (Emma) Esch of Madison, WI; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and his partner of 29 years, Nancy Elmer of Janesville, WI. He was predeceased by his parents.

Funeral service for Gordon will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Bob Groth officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com