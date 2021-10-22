Janesville, WI - Gordon Arthur Rasmussen, age 93, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Agrace Hospice Care. He was born in Madison on July 21, 1928, the son of Henry and Fern (Ostrander) Rasmussen. He graduated from Brooklyn High School and then served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1948. He married Audrey Mae Kalinowski on November 19, 1949. Gordy served as a Janesville firefighter from 1951 to October 15, 1983, when he retired as a Battalion Chief and Shift Commander. Gordy was passionate about sports. He played on 2 championship basketball teams while in high school. He coached Little League Baseball for a team sponsored by the Fire Department. He loved fishing and became good friends with his favorite fishing guide, Don Gray. His ice fishing buddies included Bob Boden and Bob Mielke. Bird hunting and for a time, deer hunting were beloved activities. In his later years golf was at the top of his to do list. He was a late comer to country line dancing and loved it. Gordy was a fanatic fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Green Bay Packers, as well as a stockholder.
Gordon is survived by his 3 daughters: Vicki (Mike) Larson, Green Bay, Shelly (Don) Meister, Paradise Valley, AZ, and Pat (Kurt) Kirchenwitz, Janesville; grandchildren: Jessica Kennedy, Bethany (Kip) Counard, Chris (Whitney) Meister, Matt Meister, Tobi (Leonard) Brooks, and Zach (Anna) Kirchenwitz; 11 great grandchildren: Madalynn, Livia, and Edyth Counard, Grace Kennedy, Henry and Sedwick Meister, Cameron and Braxton Brooks, and Mason, Ava and Huxley Kirchenwitz; good friend, Thelma Wright; and many other family and friends. Gordy was preceded in death by his wife of 58 1/2 years, Audrey; son; Steven Gordon Rasmussen; parents; sisters and their husbands, Ruth and Dick Helleckson, and Eileen and Phil Falkenburg.
A small private funeral for family was held. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. Interment was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
