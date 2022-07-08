Janesville, WI - Gordon Arthur Rasmussen, age 93, passed away on October 21, 2021. After graduating from Brooklyn High School, he served in the US Navy from 1945 to 1948. He married Audrey Mae Kalinowski on November 19, 1949. Gordy served as a Janesville firefighter beginning in 1951 and retired as a Battalion Chief and Shift Commander in 1983.
Gordon is survived by his 3 daughters: Vicki (Mike) Larson of Green Bay, Shelly (Don) Meister of Paradise Valley, AZ, and Pat (Kurt) Kirchenwitz of Janesville; grandchildren: Jessica Kennedy, Bethany (Kip) Counard, Chris (Whitney) Meister, Matt Meister, Tobi (Leonard) Brooks, and Zach (Anna) Kirchenwitz; 11 great grandchildren: Madalynn, Livia, and Edyth Counard, Grace Kennedy, Henry and Sedwick Meister, Cameron and Braxton Brooks, Mason, Ava and Huxley Kirchenwitz; good friend, Thelma Wright; and many other family and friends. Gordy is preceded in death by his wife, Audrey; son, Steven Gordon Rasmussen; his parents; and his sisters and their husbands.
A celebration of Gordy's life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday July 17, 2022 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, 1800 East Racine Street.
