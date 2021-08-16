October 29, 2020
Cooksville, WI - Gordon Albert Starks, peacefully passed away from lung cancer on October 29, 2020 at UW Hospital with his sister, Christine and his brother, Glenn, with him. Gordon was born August 1, 1944, in Stoughton Hospital to Albert (Abe) and Lorraine (Page) Starks. He attended 4 years each in Tupper and Cooksville grade schools and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1963. He attended classes at Blackhawk Technical College and UW Whitewater while working for General Motors, retiring in 1991. He was a member of UAW 95. Gordon had an excavating company, Starks Brothers with his brother, Glenn. A lifetime member of Cooksville Lutheran Church, he was baptized, confirmed, and served on the church council. He joined the Waucoma Masonic Lodge No. 90 in 1967, the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 49 in 1970, the Scottish Rite in 1969 and the ZOR Shrine in 1970 was part of the Clown and the Keystone Cops Parade Units.
Gordy enjoyed owning and working on his classic cars and going to car shows with his friends, as while as going to "Coffee Klatch" in Cooksville with his friends. He enjoyed golfing with his family and friends. After losing his leg in a motorcycle accident, he enjoyed golfing in the Iowa Amputee Golf outings, the Amputee Golf outing at Coachmen's Inn Golf Course and golfing in the Denny E. Wilson Scholarship golf outings. Gordon enjoyed being on skeet shooting teams, traveling to Norway to visit family and friends and wintering in La Punta, Peru and Sun City Center, FL.
Survivors include his siblings, Christine Wilson (David) Trask, Lake Villa, IL; Glenn (Saundra Lynn) Starks, Cooksville, WI; Catherine (Todd) Lueder, Fort Atkinson, WI. Nieces and nephews: Brook (Pat) McGettigan, Justin Sundby, Abigail (Steve) McComb, Braden Farnsworth, Samantha (Jake Idk) Starks. Great nieces Alliyah McComb, Una McGettigan; Great nephew Brennyn McComb. Aunts: Carolyn (Ron Pagel) Lamb, Ardell (Mick) Ladd and many cousins and godchildren. Cousin Earl Page that Gordon spent many hours with restoring tractors. Special friends: Gail (Lein) Bolen, Terry Walker, Lynette Wiser, Dave Heming and Gordon's best friend and companion, his dog, Rusty.
Gordon is predeceased by his parents Albert and Lorraine Starks, brother-in-law, Dennis E. Wilson.
The family would like to thank the UW Hospital staff and Dr. Kyle Schmidt, Jean Julseth and the ladies of Cooksville Lutheran Church and Terry, Lynette, and Dave H. for all their help and comfort provided to Gordon and our family.
Visitation will be Friday, August 20, 2021 at Ward Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, WI from 4PM - 7 PM, with Masonic Rites at 6:30. Funeral will be at Cooksville Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10 AM, with burial in the Cooksville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Gordon's name to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or the Cooksville Lutheran Church, 11927 W Church Street, Evansville, WI 53536.
Gordon's family and friends miss his calls, which he made often to stay connected with all of us.
Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.