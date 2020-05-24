May 29, 1928 - March 10, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Gloria S. Moehrke of Delavan passed away on March 10, 2020 at Sister Saint Mary's Hospital in Janesville following a short illness. Gloria Ann Stocker Moehrke was born May 29, 1928 to Evelyn and Jacob Stocker in Kenosha, WI. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. She met her future husband Ralph A. Moehrke at a bus stop when they were 15 years old. Gloria and Ralph were married May 7, 1949. He joined the Air Force, and they spent time living in Mobile, AL and Fairbanks, AK, then back to Wisconsin. After leaving the service, Ralph joined the Wisconsin State Patrol.
They have lived in Delavan since 1958. Gloria worked as a hospital lab technician, taught piano lessons, worked at Scheurman's Paint Store, and at DDHS as a Teacher Aide. She loved playing the piano, attending concerts, and had season tickets to the Milwaukee Symphony. She loved the arts and artists such as Dale Chihuly and Georgia O'Keeffe. She was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles of all kinds, including crossword, Suduko, and math problems found in the newspapers she read. She always kept abreast of current events especially politics. She was an avid San Antonio Spurs fan after spending winters there. Most of all Gloria enjoyed and loved her family!
Gloria is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ralph; daughter, Robin (Bob) Arnold; son Daniel (Liz); daughter, Marianne (Tom) Reber; daughter, Gail (Pete) Nieuwenhuis; son, John (Dawn); and AFS son, Markus (Ursula) Lauber. She is survived by grandchildren: Kate (John) Travis, Sarah Moehrke, Alisson Reber, Jacob Reber, Jillian (Drew) Day, Joseph Nieuwenhuis (Katie Drake), Daryl Moehrke, Ryan Moehrke, Rahel Lauber, and Phillippe Lauber. Beloved great-granddaughters: Jocelyn, Melanie, and Teagan Day. Gloria is also survived by her sister, Susan Helman of North Carolina; and many dear friends and extended family.
Private Family Services will be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in her name to Hospice, SSM Health at Home Foundation of Wisconsin, 2802 Walton Commons Lane, Madison WI 53718. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com