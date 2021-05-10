April 5, 1962 - May 1, 2021
Janesville, WI - Gloria R. Moccaldi-Boone succumbed to her death on May 1, 2021 after a brief illness. Gloria rest in sleep in Jehovah's loving memory.
Gloria was born in Jesup, Georgia to her parents, James and Willye Mae Norman, on April 5, 1962. She attended schools in Georgia and Upstate (Utica) New York. Gloria's faith was an integral part of her life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was baptized in April of 2007. Her love, insight, wisdom, heart of Gold, and protective nature was the fabric of who she was as a servant of Jehovah, Wife, and Mother. Gloria enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, cooking, baking and singing. Her powerhouse of a voice was heard by many. Her gorgeous eyes, radiant smile and exuberant personality made her a one in a million person. Gloria embodied class and sophistication in every aspect of her life. Forever authentic and genuine in all that she was. Gloria was a fashionista in every sense of the word. From her sunglasses to her heels and all accessories in between. She loved looking her best and always bathed in beautiful perfumes and scents.
Gloria's loving and generous nature impelled her to always reach out and help others, whether she knew them or not. Her heart knew no limits, she was overabundant in her kindness and willingness to sympathize with others.
After Jehovah, Gloria's children were her world on this Earth. She was the epitome of a Lioness and Mama Bear in her love and protection of her children. She breathed life and love into them, having built with them a strong foundation of faith, confidence and strength.
Gloria's beauty, love and faith will remain in our hearts forever.
Gloria's favorite Bible Scripture: Romans 8:38-39: "For I am convinced that neither death nor life nor angels nor governments nor things now here or things to come nor powers nor height nor depth nor any other creation will be able to separate us from God's love that is in Christ Jesus our Lord".
Gloria is predeceased in death by her Father, James Delany Norman; her sister, Shorrie Norman; brother, Eric V. Norman; and previous husband, James Moccaldi.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 19 years, Harold "HB" Boone; her daughter, Osahon "Bunny" Okosun; daughter, Lencola "Tweet" Lang; daughter, Leandra "Rabbit-Tip" Moccaldi; son, Eriq "Ping" Norman; Mother, Willye Mae Upshaw; her grandchildren; sisters, Pamela James, Patricia Smith, Janie Carter, Lydia Norman, Francane Burton; and her brothers, Christopher Norman, Byron Norman, and Dedric Peace.
Special mention the Nchang Family of Madison, Wisconsin and Dingle family of New York, and Gregory Moundine of Kentucky.
All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. Online expressions of love and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.