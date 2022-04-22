Janesville, WI - Gloria M. Reik, age 90, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility. She was born in Rhinelander, Wisconsin on September 5, 1931; the daughter of Gordon and Ella (Grill) Christ. Gloria was a 1949 graduate of Rhinelander High School, and later married her loving husband, Royal Reik in Milwaukee on March 17, 1951. Gloria graduated from Mid-State Technical Institute in Stevens Point in 1981 and worked as an LPN at Wausau Hospital until her retirement in 1994. After moving to Janesville, she studied Early Childhood Education at Blackhawk Technical College and worked as a child care provider with Community Action for many years. Gloria will be remembered for her loving nature and devotion to her family. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, volunteering in her community, gardening, reading, dining out and traveling.
She is survived by four daughters: Deborah Reik, Pamela (Martin) Elek, Susan (Steven) Givhan and Sharon (Donald) Tobias; grandchildren: Suzanna (Patrick Gore) McGill, Christy (Craig) Mulligan, Alishia (Kenton) DuBose, Leah Givhan, and Wesley Givhan; great granddaughters, Dakota and Abigail; and numerous extended family. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Royal in 2001; daughter, Dawn Reik in 1971; and sister, Sandra Thomas.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Janesville. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
