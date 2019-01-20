August 21, 1931 - December 22, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Gloria M. Michael, age 87, of Janesville, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 22, 2018. She was born on August 21, 1931 in Ladysmith, WI, the daughter of Erling and Helen (Copp) Iverson. She married her loving husband, Marvin Michael, in Ladysmith, on January 14, 1948, and they were married until 1975. They remained friends until his passing on May 30, 1986. Gloria worked for Sentry Food for 17 years, retiring in 1986 to care for her ailing daughter, Lynn Kriebel, before her passing on December 25, 1986. God mercifully used the faithful witness of her dying daughter to persuade her that Christ is a great Savior for every sinner who trusts in Him. Gloria delighted in growing beautiful flowers, some of which she brought each Sunday to beautify the Church for the glory of God. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, line dancing at the Senior Center, and volunteered with both the Janesville Rotary Botanical Gardens and Janesville Performing Arts Center.

She is survived by her half sister, Belle Buchholz; son-in-law, Richard (Peggy) Kriebel; daughter-in-law; Vicki Michael; grandchildren: Crystal (Chadd) Crank, Aimee (Jason) Grace, Charles Michael, David (Rachel) Kriebel, and Leah Kriebel; great grandsons: Connor, Hunter, Dylan, Tyler, Jayden and Eugene; great granddaughters: Kaitlyn, Kailey, Savannah, Cheyenne, and Jealynn; numerous friends and family; and her Church Community. Gloria is predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Lynn; and her son, Terry.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2018 at the River Hills Community Church with Pastor Steve Krug officiating, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorial donations can be given to Janesville Rotary Botanical Garden. A private family urn burial will be held on a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com