Gloria Jean Miller-Rudolph

Camp Douglas, WI - Gloria Jean (Collicott) Miller-Rudolph, age 79, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice on Wednesday February 9, 2022. She was born on April 16, 1942 in Janesville, Wisconsin; the daughter of Donald and Julia (Perkins) Collicott. She attended and graduated from Janesville High School in 1961. On January 9, 1998 she married Wayne Rudolph. Throughout her life, she was a loving and devoted mother, stepmother, wife, and grandmother, always putting her family first. She was an employee of The School District of Janesville for many years moving north to Tomah, Wisconsin. Gloria was an active member of The American Legion at Tomah VA, as well as an Amvets Auxiliary Hospital representative, where she contributed 4,000 hours of volunteer work. She was known for her knowledge and love of landscaping, gardening, and gourmet cooking.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Wayne Rudolph; children: Mark (Dawn) Miller, Amy (Jeffrey) Meiers, Kim (Carl) Varga, Devin (Jackie) Rudolph; grandchildren: Tyler Meiers, Keegan Meiers, Makaylynn Meiers, Ashley Austin, Adam Varga, Austin Rudolph, Sarah Varga; her previous husband, Gary Miller; and she loved her pets and leaves behind her cat, Missy. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; her son, Bryan Miller.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Urn committal will immediately follow the service to Oak Hill Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Gloria's family would like to thank Agrace Hospice of Janesville for their help and support during this difficult time. Also, a special thank you to Vintage On The Ponds in Delavan for the wonderful care they provided for Gloria during her time there.
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Miller-Rudolph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.