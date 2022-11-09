Gloria Jean Huschka

June 19, 1945 - November 3, 2022

Janesville, WI - Gloria Jean Huschka, age 77, of Janesville passed away at Huntington Memory Care on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Gloria was born in Reedsburg, WI on June 19, 1945, the daughter of Wendell and Dorothy (Metcalf) Cassity. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School in 1963.

