Janesville, WI - Gloria Jean Huschka, age 77, of Janesville passed away at Huntington Memory Care on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Gloria was born in Reedsburg, WI on June 19, 1945, the daughter of Wendell and Dorothy (Metcalf) Cassity. She grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville High School in 1963.
Gloria married Lloyd R. Huschka on April 4, 1964. She was employed as a customer liaison by Simmons U.S.A. and was also employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. She and her husband also opened their home as an adult foster home for many years. Gloria received great joy when spending time with her family.
Gloria is survived by her children; Lisa (Bob) Harrie, Clark (Kelli) Huschka; grandchildren, Chad (Lynnea) Harrie, Craig (Sarah) Harrie, Tanner (Hillary) Harrie, Ceiandra (Danielle) Huschka, Adam (Natashaeana) Huschka; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Wendy (Jeff) Kraus, Linda (Randy) Loveland; sister-in-law, Gloria D. Huschka; brother-in-law, Keith (Irma) Huschka.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Huschka on February 1, 2015. Her parents, Wendell and Dorothy Cassity and her sister, Donna Mussey also preceded her in death.
The family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice for the kind care they gave Gloria and her family.
Private visitation and services will be held at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Huschka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.