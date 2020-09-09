November 9, 1927 - August 27, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Gloria J. McCann, age 92, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville. She was born in Janesville on November 9, 1927, the daughter of Melwin and Gertrude (Feller) Everding. She married Stuart Hansen in 1950, and he preceded her in death. Gloria found love again, and married James McCann in 1980; he passed away in 2001. In October 2001, she returned to Janesville to help care for her mother until her death in 2005. Gloria lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family, and sharing stories of her life.
Gloria is survived by her five children: Kathy Seifert, David Hansen, Linda Hammond, Steven Hansen, and Kenneth Hansen; five siblings: Sylvia (late Robert) Harrison, James (Dorothy) Everding, Nicholas (Betty) Everding, Kathleen Everding, and Eugene "Zeke" (Donna) Everding; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; three children: Curtis Hansen, Sharon Kohlenberger, and James Hansen; grandchild, Trevor; and siblings: Keith Everding, Sharon Everding, and William (Dolores) Everding.
Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com