Darien, WI - Gloria D. Schmid, age 89, of Darien passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Golden Years in Walworth. She was born in Milton on August 3, 1932 to Earl and Grace (Weber) Arnold. Gloria graduated from Milton High School and then graduated from UW-Whitewater with a teaching degree. Gloria spent many years as a teacher in Milton. Gloria was united in marriage to Maurice Schmid on August 31, 1954 in Edgerton, WI. He passed away on June 19, 2003. Together they owned and operated Schmid Realty for many years. Gloria was an active member at Darien United Methodist Church and also was a member of the Red Hat Ladies.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Karen Schmid, of Boca Raton, FL and Lake Forest, IL; three grandsons, James III, Christian, and Spencer; and many nieces and nephews.
Gloria is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Maurice.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Darien United Methodist Church, 15 Park Street in Darien. A Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will take place at Darien Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to Darien United Methodist Church. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
