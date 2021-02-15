December 22, 1943 - February 9, 2021
Milton, WI - Gloria Ann Bollerud, age 77, departed this life on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at home. Her loving family was at her side and she passed with peace, grace, dignity, and love to the next life. She was born in Janesville at Mercy Hospital on December 22, 1943, the daughter of Joseph Jerome and Mary Catherine (Hopper) Link. Gloria attended and graduated with the last 9th grade class at St. Patrick Catholic School in 1959, and Janesville Senior High School in June 1962. She later graduated from Marvel Accredited Beauty Culture in Milwaukee as a cosmetologist in July 1963. From there she went on to work at Mary-Grace Beauty shop and later Kathy's Korner Beauty Shop, Janesville. Gloria was united in marriage to Rodney Martin Bollerud on Saturday, September 7, 1968 in a noon nuptial High Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Rev. Howard Finnegan officiating.
Gloria was a wonderful mother and very proud grandmother and great grandmother, an outgoing, caring, person who put her family first. She always tried to be part of her children's and grandchildren's activities. Her very positive outlook affected everyone who knew her. She had an upbeat attitude and always made others feel great with her big smile. She loved and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and spending time with them.
Gloria enjoyed watching the Wisconsin Badgers football and basketball games, the Green Bay Packers, Marquette basketball, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. These were her favorite teams. She loved to read, go shopping, spending time with friends, decorating her house, and volunteering at ECHO. At ECHO she enjoyed helping make Easter baskets and then handing them out, school supply give away, Christmas presents for kids give away, Community Development Day at Boston Store, and working at the food pantry. Her St. Patrick grade school buddy outings were very special to her. She was a former member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and Nativity of Mary Catholic Church.
Gloria leaves behind a legacy of hope and goodwill to those who knew her. She loved her Irish heritage and long-stemmed red roses, my Wild Irish Rose. She is survived by her husband, Rod; 2 children, Ty A. Bollerud and Tina (Louis) Lacayo; 4 grandchildren: Taylor A. (Scott) Bollerud, Noah J. (Priscilla) Bollerud, Aliya M. Lacayo, and Olivia C. Lacayo; step grandson, Orlando Lacayo; 3 great grandchildren: Isabella, Remmy, and Ory; brother, David E. Link; sister, Donna Sumunaci; brothers in law, Ernie (Bev) Bollerud, Ted (Ruth) Bollerud, Matt (Marilyn) Bollerud; sister in law, Cathy (Curtis) Rodeheaver; former daughter in law, Catherine Pfeiffer; several nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; in laws, Charles W. and Eva M. Bollerud; many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Grandma, you were an inspiration to us all. Your kind and giving heart, your wit and way with words amazed us. We will miss you with all of our hearts, but cherish the wonderful memories we have of you while you were with us. We know that you are looking down from heaven on us and smiling as you always did. We love you and will never forget you.
No services are planned at this time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
A million times we needed you, a million times we cried.
If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died,
In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place no one could ever fill.
It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone.
Parts of us went with you the day God took you home.
A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest.
God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only