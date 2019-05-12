January 18, 1951 - May 9, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Gloria A. Madsen, 68, of Whitewater, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville, surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of Glenn and Virginia (Palan) Tabor on January 18, 1951, in Chicago, IL. She married Nels Madsen on September 28, 1972 in Garmisch, Germany. Gloria attended Janesville Parker High School in 1969, and UW Whitewater in 1975, and post graduate at Mount Mary College Milwaukee. Gloria was an Activity Director for Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater for 14 years, before retiring in 2014. She worked at several different facilities during her lifetime. Brightening the lives of seniors brought a tremendous sense of joy and purpose to Gloria. In addition to working, Gloria spent time volunteering for the local food pantry, and serving as a member of the Human Concerns Committee at Saint Patrick's Church in Whitewater. Gloria lived a full and happy life. She was a talented weaver, spinner of wool, artist and crafter. She enjoyed the outdoors, spent much of her spare time tending to her beautiful gardens, watching birds, walking her dogs and enjoying nature. Gloria was a lover of animals, big and small. She loved to travel the world, and experienced several new countries by hiking, kayaking, rafting, golfing and sitting in sidewalk cafes, watching people pass by. A highlight for her was hosting an annual Thanksgiving celebration at her Whitewater home, sometimes with up to 30 family members and friends in attendance. Her two children, Seth and Jessica, were the loves of her life, in addition to her two grandchildren, Abigail and Naomi, and daughter-in law, Sharon. She enjoyed sharing her hobbies and passions with her children and grandchildren, teaching them how to sew, cook, garden and craft. She also loved taking them new places and sharing experiences with them, whether it was a family vacation or trip to the mall.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Nels; son, Seth (Sharon) Madsen of Deforest; daughter, Jessica Madsen of Hopkins, MN; and grandchildren, Abigail and Naomi. She is also survived by her sibling, Gary Tabor of Tabernash, CO. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria Madsen will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1225 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI, with Father Mark Niehaus officiating. Friends may call after 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the church until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, 2901 N Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53546. Nitardy Funeral Homes of Whitewater is serving the family, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

Gloria's family would like to thank Agrace for all their care and emotional support.