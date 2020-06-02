June 5, 1932 - May 27, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Glenn Platteter, 87, of Janesville passed away on Tuesday, May 27, 2020 at the Niles Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Niles, Illinois. Glenn was born on June 5, 1932 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Charles Platteter, a Master Plumber, and Edith Harrop Platteter. He attended Catholic grade schools in Stratford and Richland Center, Wisconsin and was a 1949 graduate of Richland Center High School where he starred as Center on the basketball team. Glenn served in the Army Reserve during the Korean War with the rank of Staff Sergeant. On June 4, 1955 he married Delores Port at Saint Mary's Catholic church in Richland Center, Wisconsin and they made their home in Madison until 1964 when Glenn's job with the Xerox Corporation moved the family to Janesville. Glenn enjoyed yardwork, wood and metal working, snowmobiling, a good game of cribbage or euchre, and he had charcoal grilling down to a science. He was active in athletic sports including fast-pitch softball where he played first base on a city league team in Madison, and he was a life-long Packers, Badgers and Bucks fan. A scratch golfer, Glenn won among other trophies the Janesville Municipal men's tournament in 1966 and the Janesville Country Club men's championship in 1985 at the age of 53. He shot his best 18 holes, a 66, at Riverside.
Glenn leaves behind his wife Delores; two sons, James and Daniel; son-in-law Rick Miller; grandchildren: Brook Platteter, Jessica Miller, and Kyle Miller; sister-in-law Nancy Falter; brother-in-law Donald "Doc" Port; sister-in-law Glenda Port; sister-in-law Mary Port; and eleven nieces and nephews. Glenn was predeceased in chronological order by his mother; his father; mother-in-law Olga Port; nephew Kenneth Port; brother-in-law Stephen Studee; niece Eugenia Crisman; stepmother Elizabeth Platteter; sister-in-law Patricia Port; father-in-law Raymond Port; brother-in-law John Falter; sister Marian Studee; stepsister Irma Lou Crisman; daughter Elizabeth Miller; and brother-in-law Eugene Crisman.
Glenn's sons would say to their father, "Godspeed, dad, you did it well."