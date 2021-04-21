January 15, 1945 - April 19, 2021
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---Glenn L. Maves, age 76, of Edgerton, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Edgerton Hospital. He was born in Edgerton on January 15, 1945, the son of LaVerne and Beverly (Quam) Maves. He married Sherry A. Horan on August 28, 1971, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Glenn had worked for Kroger Grocery, IGA, Dorsey Trailer, MPI in Deerfield and also had a newspaper delivery route. He enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel, tinkering in the yard and loved his dog.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Sherry; 2 children; Tim Maves and Tonya Maves; 2 grandchildren; Skyler Maves and Ashtin Lehman; sister, Sandy (Bud) Huebner; brother, Dale Maves; sister-in-law, Flo Finn; beloved dog, Dolly; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Keith Maves; mother and father-in-law, Bud and Dot Horan; and brother-in-law, Wally Horan.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021, at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Edgerton with Rev. Carl Seeger officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the CHURCH. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences and sharing of memories: www.apfelfuneral.com