November 4, 1921 - July 19, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Glenn I. Heller, age 97, of Delavan passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home in Delavan. He was born in Iowa on November 4, 1921. Glenn was united in marriage to June Gossell on January 20, 1945. June passed away on May 4, 2009. Glenn worked as an excavator, and also was involved with the family business of Heller Landscaping. He also worked at Borgs and Krause earlier in his life. Glenn was a very dedicated family man, and enjoyed camping, bowling, and gambling. He also was an avid Brewers and Cowboys fan.

Glenn is survived by his six daughters: Tammy Heller, of Delavan, Christy (Mike) Brahm, of Darien, Penny (Bill) Stroud, of Delavan, Wendy Hanke, of Delavan, Mary Lou (Keith) Kolls, of Lake Geneva, and Paula (Ernie) Kraft, of Delavan; three sons: Glenn Ray (Joyce) Heller, of Lake Geneva, Lawrence Heller, of Delavan, and Doyle (Paula) Heller, of Janesville; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister; and a brother. Glenn is preceded in death by his wife, June; his parents; two sons, Michael and Kevin; five brothers; two sisters; a son-in-law, Tim Hanke; a brother-in-law; and three sister-in-laws.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Road in Elkhorn. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, and an hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at Aurora Hospice. Memorials can be directed to Aurora Hospice. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.