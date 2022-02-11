Glenn Henry Getchel

Milton, WI - Glenn "Getch" Henry Getchel, age 88, of Milton, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Glenn was born on September 10, 1933 to Clifford and Elfrieda (Krier) Getchel in the town of Leeds, Columbia County, Wisconsin. He graduated from Poynette High School where he was active in six -man football and boxing. He married Jordyce Buchanan on September 8, 1956, and was drafted one week later into the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was discharged honorably in 1958. After the service, he came back to Wisconsin and worked for Westphal Electric until he started his own business, G.H. Getchel Electric, in Milton in 1962. He was also in partnership with Harry Studebaker in 'Studebaker-Getchel Pumps'. Later, he worked in skilled trades as an electrician for General Motors, and continued there until his retirement. He served as a member of the Milton Volunteer Fire Department for many years and was also a charter member of Hope Lutheran Church in Milton.
Glenn enjoyed golfing, bowling, and teaching everyone how to play Euchre "Glenn's way!" He also enjoyed spending time hunting with his sons and grandchildren at the cabin and was very involved in supporting his grandchildren over the years at their many events.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Jordy; his children: Greg (Margie) Getchel, Tami (Theron) Dosch, Gary (Cheryl) Getchel; nine grandchildren: Nic Getchel, Rebecca (Chad) Volkmann, Josh Splinter, Andria (Tommy) Adams, Brandon (Lori) Getchel, Zach Getchel (Makensy Steindl), Teanna Dosch, Lexie (Alec) Schutz, and Teagon Dosch; 17 great-grandchildren; his sister, Darlene (Robert) Schmidt; sister-in-law, Faye (Charles) Otto; and brother-in-law, Charles (Jean) Buchanan. Glenn is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald (Muriel) Getchel; and brother-in-law, Phillip Buchanan.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton and Wednesday, February 16th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton.
A heartfelt "Thank you!" goes out to Agrace Hospice, especially to Morgan, Ashley and also Gwen for all they did for Glenn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, Agrace Hospice and/or the Milton & Milton Township Fire Department.
