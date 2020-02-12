May 5, 1973 - February 10, 2020

Allenton, WI -- Glenn Burke, age 46, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home in Allenton. He was born on May 5, 1973 in Janesville, WI, to William and Janice (nee Rook) Burke. He graduated from Milton High School in Milton, WI in 1991. Glenn served 5 years in the U.S. Army, 101st Battalion Military Police/Airborne. Glenn married his love, Charlotte (nee Baranyk) on October 15, 2005. He drove semi for KreilKamp Trucking Inc. and was a Metal Fabricator at Dewey Inc. and Reinke & Schomann, Inc. Glenn enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and being a roadie for Illusion Band.

Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte; children, Haylee Baranyk and Mason Spaeth-Baranyk; his mother, Janice Burke; mother-in-law, Bernice Baranyk. He will further be missed by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Glenn in preceded in death by his father, Bill Burke; and father-in-law, Daniel Baranyk.

A Memorial Service will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, February 15 from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com

A special thank you to John Breuer and Jackie Turnmeyer.