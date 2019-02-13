March 22, 1936 - February 6, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Glenn A. Babcock, Jr., 82, of Delavan, WI, passed away on February 6, 2019 at Vintage on The Ponds, Delavan WI with his wife, Violet, of 59 years, at his side. Glenn was born March 22, 1936, to his parents, the late Glenn and Myrtle (VanRossum) Babcock, in Elkhorn, WI. Glenn served in the Air Force. While enlisted, he attended the Yale University as a linguist, studying the Chinese language and earned a two-year degree. On June 11, 1960, Glenn married the love of his life, Violet Helen Strobl, in Elkhorn, WI. Glenn had a long career in trucking, beginning at the age of 15, he owned his own company, Glenn Babcock and Sons, and later retired from driving with Deans Milk. He was an avid fan of all sports his sons participated in, and enjoyed following many Wisconsin sports teams. He enjoyed fishing, and in his later years spent most free time with Violet at their fishing cabin in Door County.

Glenn leaves behind his wife, Violet; four sons: Rick (Karen) of Whitewater, WI, Brad (Kim) of Cedarburg, WI, Todd of Whitewater, WI, and Jason of Turtle Lake, WI; nine grandchildren: Ross, Beth, Natalie, Hunter, Justin, Amanda, Sage, Bowen, and Keely; three great-grandchildren: Emmet, Josie, and Callen; and by two sisters, Kathleen Marth and Diane Columbe; sister-in-law; Nancy Babcock. Glenn was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Sue Babcock; brother, Larry Babcock; three brothers-in-law: Clarence Columbe, Paul Marth, and James Strobl; stepmother, Evabelle Babcock; and step-brother, Tom Wescott.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI with Rev. Dr. Scott McLeod officiating. Visitation will be 12 p.m. (noon) until time of service. Memorials may be made in Glenn's name to: Agrace Hospice 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway Madison, WI 53711