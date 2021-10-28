Rhinelander, WI - Glenn A. Anderson, age 82, of Rhinelander, passed away on Saturday October 23, 2021, after a brief illness, surrounded by his family.
Glenn was born on January 6, 1939 in Escanaba, Michigan to Lars and Anna (Erlandsen) Anderson. He attended schools in Escanaba graduating from Escanaba High School in 1957. Glenn then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was assigned sail on the U.S.S. Johnston DD821. He loved serving his country and fondly spoke of his many memorable experiences during his 4 1/2 years of service. After the Navy, he found employment at the Janesville, Wisconsin GM plant. He worked as a general foreman in the Truck material department until his retirement in 1992.
Glenn married Sandy Nordquist on August 13, 1966 in Escanaba, MI. Together they raised three children in Edgerton, WI. Upon his retirement, they moved to Rhinelander, Wisconsin and into their home on beautiful Lake Mildred. The place he called "the closest thing to heaven on earth". He felt blessed to have years to enjoy fun and quality time with his family and friends at the lake. He will be missed by all.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife Sandy of 55 years, daughter; Wendy (Shane) Oren, his sons Eric (Polly) Anderson and Gregg (Michelle) Anderson, his eight grandchildren Kasie, Dayne, Whitney (Mike Schmaus), Seth, Bethany, Carter, Abby, Luci, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Harold Anderson and infant Wendill Anderson, and his half-brothers Arne Boe and John Boe.
Private family services for Glenn will be held at the Carlson Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Newbold Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to NATH Homeless Shelter or Veterans Honor Flight Fund. You may leave your private condolences for the Anderson family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is serving the Anderson family.
