Glendel "Glen" Parkhurst

Janesville, WI -- Glendel "Glen" D. Parkhurst, age 77, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on August 30, 1942 in Eagleville, MO, the son of the late David and Grace Parkhurst. Glen graduated from Ontario High School in 1961. On September 25, 1965, he married Josephine Bavetta, and together they had two children. Glen worked for GMAD, retiring after 44 years. Glen loved deer hunting on his farm in Ontario and riding his special horse, Cabby. He was very fond of his dog, Cooter, who followed him wherever he went. Glen also restored and collected old cars that he was very fond of.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Josephine; and his two children, Janelle (Bret) Bailey and Tony Parkhurst, all of Janesville; grandchildren who he adored and loved spending time with: Karson Bailey, Karmen Bailey, and Tanner Parkhurst. He is further survived by his sisters: Phylis (Bill) Roberts, Reva Jo Parkhurst, and Vickie (Bob) Long. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters: Ann Kinserdahl, Jean Renaue, and Dixie Glee Parkhurst; sister-in-law, Arden Sorenson; and brothers-in-law, Burdette Cole and Jay Renaue.

Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hilltop Rest Cemetery in Ontario, WI.

