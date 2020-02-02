June 30, 1944 - January 28, 2020

Orfordville, WI -- Glenda Kaye Beckwith, age 75, passed away Tuesday, January 28 , 2020 at home. She was the former Glenda Holton, the daughter of Harry and Esther (Soddy) Holton. She was born June 30, 1944 in Browntown. Glenda worked at General Motors, and retired after 22 years. She later worked at McDonalds in Janesville. She was very good at fixing things.

She is survived by her four children: Robert Beckwith, Jr. of Janesville, James "Toby" (Leanna) Beckwith of Ohio, Doug (Bobbie Jean) Beckwith of Wisconsin Rapids and Denise Curtis of Orfordville; ten grandchildren: Scott (Abbi) Beckwith, Johnathon (Tiffany) Beckwith, Robert Beckwith III, Felicia Beckwith, James (Breanne) Beckwith, Angel (Brian S.) Holtsclaw, Kayla (Patrick) Sobredo, Lisa Curtis, Kaytlin Curtis and Amelia Beckwith; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Rick) Vrstal of Lena; brother, Warren (Judy) Holton of Freeport; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, infant Margaret Ann and Lisa Sedbrook; great-granddaughter, Nevaeh; three brothers: Kenneth, Wayne and Nathaniel Holton; and sister, Gloria Amacher.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S Coon Island Road, Orfordville.