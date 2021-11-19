Footville, WI - Glen H. "Sonny" Demrow Jr., age 87, of Footville, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. He was born in Plymouth Township on Aug. 19, 1934, the son of the late Glen and Florence (Tripke) Demrow Sr. Sonny married Irene Heacox on Sept. 10, 1955, in Evansville. He was employed by General Motors for 41 years and served on the Footville Fire and EMS for over 50 years including time as Fire Chief. Sonny was a member of UAW Local 95, enjoyed hunting and fishing and also ran the Footville slow-pitch league for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Irene; 5 children: Pam Demrow, Vicki Mach, Dennis Demrow, Doug Demrow, and Tina (Troy) Aasen; 12 grandchildren: Ian (Erin), Rebecca, Nick (Melissa), Josh, Dustin, Dylan, Samantha, Megan, Stephanie, Karlee, Trevor, and Tyler; 11 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Phyllis Eggen, and Janet (Riley "Mike") Schloemer; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Emily; daughter-in-law, Mary Demrow; and 4 siblings: Kenneth and Richard Demrow, and Shirley and Beverly Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Agrace Hospice Care for the loving care and attention given to Sonny and the family. Special thanks also to Jen Vogl for all the little things that she did to assist the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Glen Demrow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.