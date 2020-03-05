January 25, 1950 - March 2, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Glen David Bouton, age 70, of Janesville, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home. He was born in Milwaukee on January 25, 1950, the son of Raymond and Laura (Mesick) Bouton Sr. and was a 1968 graduate of Janesville Craig High School. Glen married Sandra Lynn "Sandy" Schaitel on January 23, 1981 in Janesville. She preceded him in death on March 15, 2014. Glen was employed by Gilman Engineering, and later for Giddings and Lewis as a welder. He loved camping, especially with his family in Bagley, WI. Glen also enjoyed bowling and golfing.

He is survived by his three sons: Shawn (Tara) Bouton, Shannon Bouton and Shane Bouton, all of Janesville; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five siblings: Raymond (Linda) Bouton Jr. of Janesville, Laura (Gary) Schmidt of Bagley, Charles (Julie) Bouton and Shirlee (Mike) Schmidt, both of Janesville, and Debbie (Lonny) Hesgard of Beloit; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandy; and seven siblings.

A Visitation to Celebrate Glen's Life will take place on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Janesville. The family will then continue with an additional gathering at Bazingas Classic Pub and Grille. Burial will take place at a later date.

