Glen Albert Spring

Albany, WI - Glen passed away January 11, 2022 in McAllen Texas where he wintered. He was born June 16,1934 to Henry F. Spring and Lena Zurfluh Spring in Mt. Pleasant Township, in Green County, Wisconsin. Raised on a stock/dairy farm, he attended Silver School and graduated from Monroe High School in 1951. He next attended U.W. dairy short course, where he was a member of the first class in the new Babcock Hall. In 1952 he began working in local Swiss cheese factories. In 1956, he began working at General Motors in Janesville for the next 35 plus years. August 21, 1954, he married Louise Nipple, and together they had 3 children: Jolene, Joel, Jody. Glen and Louise traveled from coast to coast on their Harley Davidson motorcycle, and worldwide while attending International Lions Conventions, as well as many trips to Mexico distributing eyeglasses to the needy. His hobbies were golfing, bowling, deer hunting, making Albany Spring Water, and playing guitar and banjo. Over the years, he sang for many weddings and funerals, several of which he composed original music for. Glen served on the Albany village board for 2 terms. He became a member of Albany Lions in 1968 and was president 2 times, plus many other capacities within the club. He was very active in the Wisconsin Lions camp, and served as a District Governor. He was awarded a Melvin Jones Fellowship, a Birch Sturm Fellowship, and a Ray Hemple Fellowship. Glen was a lifetime member of Zwingli UCC Church Monticello, and a longtime member of the Green County Conservation League.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Louise; and sons, Joel and Jody. Glen is survived by an older brother, Leroy Spring; and sisters, Gayle Stamm, and Kathy Marty; foster brother, John Meier; daughter, Jolene (Bryce) Adcock; grandsons, Joshua (Tara) Disch, Justin (Hannah) Disch; and five great-grandchildren: Karlye, Jordan, Sasha, Jack and Macy.
Celebration of Life will be June 12th from 1 to 4pm at the Albany Lions building at 402 Cincinnati St. Albany.
