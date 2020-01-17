October 26, 1920 - January 13, 2020

Watertown, WI -- Gladys Schneider, age 99, of Watertown, died on Monday, January 13, 2020, after a short illness. She was born on October 26, 1920, in Burlington, IL, to Sarah (Astling) and Harry Sabin. She married James Schneider on December 31, 1941. Gladys and James moved from Hampshire, IL to Janesville, WI to farm in 1959. Gladys farmed with her husband James in Rock County for most of her life. Besides working on the farm, she loved plants, baking, and quilting in addition to raising her family.

She is survived by her children, Carl (Gladys) Schneider of Milford, Mich.; Richard (Kim) Schneider of Twin Lakes, WI; Donna (Dale) Staude of Watertown, WI; and Diane (Phil) Austin of Lakeland, FL.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Schneider; son, H. Warren Schneider; daughter-in-law, Marilyn (Home) Schneider; parents; and ten brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at Emerald Grove Congregational Church, 8127 Highway 14, Janesville, at a later date, with burial to follow at the Emerald Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Emerald Grove Congregational Church, Heritage Homes in Watertown WI or a charity of one's choosing. Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.

