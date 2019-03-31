June 19, 1927 - March 21, 2019

Beloit/formerly Janesville, WI -- Gladys M. Fiedler, age 91, formerly of Janesville, passed away Thursday March 21, 2019 at Green Knolls Nursing Home (formerly Beloit Health & Rehab) of Beloit, WI. She was born June 19, 1927 in Boscobel, WI, the daughter of John and Olive (Kephart) Bachim. Gladys married Edward A. Fiedler on February 10, 1947 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Boscobel. He preceded her in death in 1977. Gladys loved to cook and read. She worked as a prep cook at several food establishments. Gladys especially enjoyed cooking for the young students at the Janesville Day Care Center, where she worked until her retirement in 1998.

Gladys is survived by six children: Rose (Jerry) Robinson of Lebanon, MO, Olive (Phil) Holmes of Beloit, John (Sue) Fiedler of Beloit, Margaret (Dennis) Crebs of Elkhart, IN, David (Charlotte) Fielder of Beloit and Nancy (Kenneth) Reeves of Janesville; 23 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister, Alta Hron of Madison, WI; and a brother, Anthony Bachim of Beloit. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Mary Ann; two sons, James Paul and Larry Henry; brothers: Gustave, Virgil and Ben; and her sisters, Ardeth, Joyce and Agnes.

Gladys's Funeral Service will be 12 Noon on Saturday April 6, 2019 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.

