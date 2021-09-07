Gladys L. (Karlstrand) Otterson

King, WI - Gladys L. Otterson, 91, passed away on August 29, 2021 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. Gladys was born in Duluth Minnesota, graduated from Denfeld High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing where she became a registered nurse. Gladys served in the delivery room and nursery in hospitals in Duluth, MN, Waukegan, IL, and Janesville, WI. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway and was a longtime season-ticket holder for Badger football and basketball. She also loved music and enjoyed concerts with the Janesville White Symphony Orchestra. Gladys also helped assemble care packages for the needy.
In 1951 she married Jim Otterson in Duluth, MN. During the 69+ year marriage, five children were born, the family moved to several different locations and finally settled Janesville, WI. The family spent a lot of time camping and traveling in the United States and abroad.
Gladys is survived by her husband, Jim, and their five children, James, Gale, Carey (Dalton), Ruth (Scott), and Susan (Greg), seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Services and burial were held at the Central WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI. A more detailed obituary can be found at hollyfuneralhome.com. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.
