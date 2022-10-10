Janesville, WI - Gladys L Fosheim, 99 of Janesville was called home Monday, October 3rd, 2022. She was born September 21, 1923 in Lone Rock Wisconsin the daughter of Otto & Jennie Schoonover. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1941. She married Gordon Emmons May 23, 1945. He preceded her in death on September 22, 1981. She married Gilman Fosheim on February 17th, 1983. He proceeded her in death on November 28, 2016. Gladys enjoyed working as a teacher assistant at Wilson elementary school for a few years but her greatest joy was her family & being a homemaker. She was an avid gardener and always danced like no one was watching. Gladys was loved by all that knew her and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughter Kay (Dwayne)Hughes; 5 grandchildren - Brenda Fletcher(Steve Shelton), Todd (Joni) Hughes, Tami Hughes (Mark Niles), Elizabeth Eberhardt, Kimberly (Brent) White. 12 great grandchildren- Kelsy (Justin) Wollenburg, Michael (Madelyne) Hughes, Thomas (Dana) Hughes, Jack (Rylee) Fletcher, Grace Fletcher (Bailey Pearson), Will Fletcher, Owen Foster, Zena Eberhardt, Randy Eberhardt, Kevin Eberhardt, Kaitlin Hutchinson & Jenna Hutchinson. 7 great-great grandchildren, son in law Richard Eberhardt, sister Thelma Wright, sister-in-law Doris Masterson and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, daughter Jennie Eberhardt, brothers Griffith Schoonover, Virgil Schoonover & Keith Schoonover.
Services are private with interment in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Fosheim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.