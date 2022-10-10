Gladys L. Fosheim

September 21, 1923 - October 3, 2022

Janesville, WI - Gladys L Fosheim, 99 of Janesville was called home Monday, October 3rd, 2022. She was born September 21, 1923 in Lone Rock Wisconsin the daughter of Otto & Jennie Schoonover. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1941. She married Gordon Emmons May 23, 1945. He preceded her in death on September 22, 1981. She married Gilman Fosheim on February 17th, 1983. He proceeded her in death on November 28, 2016. Gladys enjoyed working as a teacher assistant at Wilson elementary school for a few years but her greatest joy was her family & being a homemaker. She was an avid gardener and always danced like no one was watching. Gladys was loved by all that knew her and will be deeply missed.

