March 5, 1930 - May 13, 2021
Janesville, WI - Gladys Kreger, age 91, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 13, 2021. She was born in Janesville on March 5, 1930, the daughter of John and Mary (Cutts) Chesmore. Gladys married Donald Kreger at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Janesville on June 3, 1950, and he preceded her in death on September 11, 1995. In the '50's and '60's they were active members in the Swinging Squares square dancing club. Gladys and Donald enjoyed camping with their family, watching Packer games, and Gladys enjoyed attending many bowling tournaments over the years. Gladys worked as a supervisor at Prent for 20 years, retiring in 1992. She always remembered fondly her 2 months spent working at Brach's chocolate. Gladys gladly spent many hours sewing costumes for her daughter's dance recitals. She enjoyed her membership in the Red Hat Society and traveling with them. You could always find her in the stands cheering on her grandchildren in their sports and academic endeavors.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Susan Burkheimer; daughter in law, Candi Kreger; 9 grandchildren: Crissy (Jamie Stall) Zarda, Eric (Candice) Larson, Chad (Jenny) Larson, Clayton (Karly Jacobson) Kreger, Carrie Kreger, Kayla (Dakota) Hanson, Kourtney (Jackie Holmes) Kingslien, Kendall (Emily) Kingslien, and Kody (Stephanie) Kingslien; 15 great grandchildren; brother, Jack (Rosalie) Chesmore; extended family, Laura Giese and Matt (Dawn) Black; and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Mike Kreger; daughters, Connie Zarda and Tammy Kingslien; sons in law, Jim Burkheimer and Steve Zarda; granddaughter, Kelsie Kingslien; and brothers, Bob McMahon and Lawrence McMahon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Msgr. Dan Ganshert officiating. Private Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, at the CHURCH.
A Special Thank you to Laura Giese; My Care of WI, Maria, Ashley, and Dawn; and to Mercy Hospice, Lisa and nurses, and Gordon for providing such loving care to Gladys allowing her to remain at home.
All the pain and grief are over,
Every restless yearning past;
I am now at peace forever,
Safely Home in Heaven at last.