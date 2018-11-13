May 19, 1927 - November 11, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Gladys Johnson, 91, of Janesville, WI, died Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Rock Haven. She was born on May 19, 1927 in Readstown, WI, the daughter of Tilman and Mayme (Drake) Mickelson. Gladys married Erland Johnson, Sr., on June 14, 1944 in Viroqua, WI. He predeceased her on September 2, 1987. Gladys was previously employed by Matallics Inc in Onalaska, WI, and Libby's Canning Company in Janesville, WI. She loved gardening flowers and vegetables, especially strawberries.
Survivors include her children, Earl (Jeanne) Johnson and Judy (Bob) Kletzke both of Janesville, WI; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Peterson of Janesville, WI, Alvin Mickelson of NV, and Paul (Darlene) Mickelson of Readstown, WI; brother-in-law, Joe Phalin of Evansville, WI; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Johnson; many other extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Mary Pietrowski; son, Gary Johnson; sisters: Arlene Phalin, Louise Willger, and Helen Allen; brothers: Thomas, David, and Kenny Mickelson.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to give a special thank you to Rock Haven and Agrace Hospice Care.
