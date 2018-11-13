Gladys Johnson

May 19, 1927 - November 11, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Gladys Johnson, 91, of Janesville, WI, died Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Rock Haven. She was born on May 19, 1927 in Readstown, WI, the daughter of Tilman and Mayme (Drake) Mickelson. Gladys married Erland Johnson, Sr., on June 14, 1944 in Viroqua, WI. He predeceased her on September 2, 1987. Gladys was previously employed by Matallics Inc in Onalaska, WI, and Libby's Canning Company in Janesville, WI. She loved gardening flowers and vegetables, especially strawberries.

Survivors include her children, Earl (Jeanne) Johnson and Judy (Bob) Kletzke both of Janesville, WI; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Peterson of Janesville, WI, Alvin Mickelson of NV, and Paul (Darlene) Mickelson of Readstown, WI; brother-in-law, Joe Phalin of Evansville, WI; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Johnson; many other extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Mary Pietrowski; son, Gary Johnson; sisters: Arlene Phalin, Louise Willger, and Helen Allen; brothers: Thomas, David, and Kenny Mickelson.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

The family would like to give a special thank you to Rock Haven and Agrace Hospice Care.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse