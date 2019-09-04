April 11, 1928 - September 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Gladwyn "Jumbo" Helmeid, age 91, of Janesville passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. His daughter, Diane, and grandchildren, Shawn and Shane were by his side. Jumbo was born April 11, 1928 in Argyle, WI the son of Ben and Delia (Fox) Helmeid. He served in the U.S. Army, and spent 18 months in Japan and in Korea during the Korean War. On February 14, 1953, he married Grace Zimmerman in Monroe, WI. They moved to Janesville, where he started working for General Motors and they started their family. Jumbo retired from General Motors in 1983. He was a long-time member of Faith Lutheran Church, where both he and Grace were very active members. He and Grace enjoyed taking road trips and traveled all over the United States. He was very proud that he was able to build his own house, where he and his family have resided for many years. Jumbo especially enjoyed listening to classic country music. Family was very important to Jumbo, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Jumbo is survived by his daughter, Diane Lundeberg of Janesville; son, Dennis (Jane) Helmeid of Huntington, IN; son-in-law, Mark Helgesen of Evansville; grandchildren: Shawn (Kevin Heath) Oren of Footville, Shane (Bridget Howze) Lundeberg of Los Angeles, CA, Nicole (Nick) Veit of Las Vegas, NV, and Matt (Niki Rackow) Helgesen of Evansville; great-grandchildren: Jay Oren (Mason Spencer), Morgan Oren, and Korin Heath; brother, Virgil (Carol) Helmeid of Brodhead; sister-in-law, Doris Tielkemeier of Rock City, IL; along with his precious kitties; and many other relatives and friends. Jumbo was preceded in death by his wife, Grace, on July 13, 2011; his daughter, Barb Helgesen on June 30, 2017; his son-in-law, Don Lundeberg on July 5, 2018; seven sisters: Evelyn Helmeid, Stella Rose, Modesta Derendinger, Eulalie Erwin, Erma Busch, Joyce Brodhead, and Dorothy Albert; four brothers, Ancil, Rex, Clayton, and a brother who died in infancy.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville with Rev. Felix J. Malpica officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville and at the Church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with military rites by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621 will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com

A special thank you for the compassionate care Jumbo and his family received from Mercy E.R Department and 4th Floor staff, to Gari from All Heart, Leon and Alice from Alternative Care, and finally to our dear family friend, Joy Wilson, who has been there for both dad and us.