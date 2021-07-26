Janesville, WI - Gina M. (Koeberl) Copp, age 59, of Janesville, WI, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 22. She died peacefully in her home, with the comfort of her family, following a 19-year battle with multiple illnesses. Gina was born August 9, 1961, in Janesville, WI, daughter to George and Harriet (Linde) Koeberl. She was a 1979 graduate of Janesville Craig High School. Gina married Dean Copp at St. Mary Catholic Church in Janesville on October 12, 1985. Gina's career included positions with Beloit Memorial Hospital and the Janesville School District but found her true purpose at home raising three strong, independent children. They will be forever guided by her sound advice and "do unto others" philosophy. Gina found beauty and intrigue in everything and brought an air of lighthearted joy to each interaction. Paired with her unique sense of humor and welcoming smile, this positive energy cultivated friendships and bonds throughout her life that spanned the decades. She will be forever remembered by her affinity for all things in the autumn season, fluffy kittens, seashells, crafts, and flowers. Gina promised her loved ones she'd become their guardian angel, leaving them with a sense of peace and comfort while she lives again in heaven.
Gina is survived by her husband, Dean, her brother, Mark Koeberl, three children: Marissa, Alex "AJ" and Sabrina Copp, all of Janesville. Gina was predeceased by her parents.
