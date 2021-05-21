June 2, 1943 - May 10, 2021
Janesville, WI - Gilbert Kenneth Seward Sr., age 77, peacefully passed away in Janesville, WI on May 10, 2021. He was born on June 2, 1943, in Janesville, and lived there his entire life. Gil was a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He had a love for his family and friends that will never be forgotten. He enjoyed watching Nascar, Football, and spending time with his grand (great) children.
Survivors include son, Gil Jr. (Crystal); daughter, April (Steve); daughter, Angie (Randy); son, Josh (Loretta), many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Ralph; sister, Alice; sister, Nancy (the late Karl); nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. Gil was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; son, John; brother, Don; and sister, Carol.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH with Pastor Tim Bales officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at the CHURCH. A private burial will be held for immediate family. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com