Elkhorn, WI - Gilbert G. "Gib" Frye, 91, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at his home. He was born January 3, 1929 to Buford Kenneth and Gertrude Marie (Luther) Frye on a farm in Willow County, Cazenovia, WI. Gilbert grew up in Loyd, WI, attended school there and graduated from High School in Ithaca, WI. He served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. He had basic training at Camp Roberts in California then served in Germany. Gilbert continued working at Wright & Wagner in Beloit, WI after the service and moved to Elkhorn, WI. He worked for David Meyer Company selling lawn and garden equipment until his retirement in 1998. Gilbert was united in marriage to Jane A. Wollslair on December 3, 1955 in Rockford, IL. Gib was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 19 years, and enjoyed playing cards with friends. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #45 and Elkhorn VFW post #6375. Gilbert was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family. Gilbert is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jane, their two daughters, Rhonda Perkins of Walworth, WI and Renee Maves of Elkhorn, WI, six grandchildren; Jason (Julie) Milligan, Rachel (Scott) Paape, Ryan (Jen) Milligan, Courtney (Hakim Aziz) Biagi, Brittney (Tom) Panfil and Morgan (Lukas) Meier, fifteen great-grandchildren, four sisters, Fern Willis, Darlene Moe, Beverly (Lemual) Miller and Shirley (Arnold) Ludwig, many nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his sister, Velma, two brothers Donald Frye and Gail (Beba) Frye, and two brothers-in-law, Leslie Willis and Gilman Moe.
Private Family Service will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020. A public Celebration of Gilbert's Life will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, 104 S. Broad St. Elkhorn, WI 53121, or AseraCare Hospice, 2204 E. Moreland St. Unit 101 Waukesha, WI 53185.